BREAKINGMultiple People Shot In West Baltimore, Police Say
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, E-ZPass, E-ZPass Maryland, Francis Scott Key Bridge, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland Tolls, MDTA, Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDTA will begin cashless toll collection at the Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695) in Baltimore and the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40) in Harford and Cecil counties, they announced Thursday.

Tolls will be collected by E-ZPass or video tolling, MDTA said. The change will go into effect late October 2019.

“Moving to cashless tolling at the Hatem and Key bridges is just one more example of how Maryland is leading the nation in using technology to reduce congestion,” said MDTA and MDTA Chairman Pete K. Rahn.

In February 2018, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved two contracts for the MDTA’s “next-generation tolling system,” MDTA says the contracts allow for cashless tolling at Maryland toll facilities.

The plan is to convert the two bridges first because 93 percent of Hatem Bridge customers and 80 percent of Key Bridge customers currently pay with E-ZPass. 

They added additional MDTA facilities will be converted in the future.

New overhead tolling structures are set to be installed by September 2019 at the two bridges. All tolls at the bridges will then start being collected electronically by October 2019.

The final work on the bridges, including the demolition of the existing toll plazas and pavement reconstruction.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s