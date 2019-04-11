



MDTA will begin cashless toll collection at the Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695) in Baltimore and the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40) in Harford and Cecil counties, they announced Thursday.

Tolls will be collected by E-ZPass or video tolling, MDTA said. The change will go into effect late October 2019.

“Moving to cashless tolling at the Hatem and Key bridges is just one more example of how Maryland is leading the nation in using technology to reduce congestion,” said MDTA and MDTA Chairman Pete K. Rahn.

In February 2018, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved two contracts for the MDTA’s “next-generation tolling system,” MDTA says the contracts allow for cashless tolling at Maryland toll facilities.

The plan is to convert the two bridges first because 93 percent of Hatem Bridge customers and 80 percent of Key Bridge customers currently pay with E-ZPass.

They added additional MDTA facilities will be converted in the future.

New overhead tolling structures are set to be installed by September 2019 at the two bridges. All tolls at the bridges will then start being collected electronically by October 2019.

The final work on the bridges, including the demolition of the existing toll plazas and pavement reconstruction.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook