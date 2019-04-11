  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A former Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office employee was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for leaking privileged information to a gang.

Chanel Holland, 36, pleaded guilty last year to obstructing an official proceeding.

Police said Holland used her position at the Sheriff’s Office to provide information to a violent drug trafficking organization.

The gang leader who Holland leaked information to was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in March.

