



A former Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office employee was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for leaking privileged information to a gang.

Chanel Holland, 36, pleaded guilty last year to obstructing an official proceeding.

Police said Holland used her position at the Sheriff’s Office to provide information to a violent drug trafficking organization.

The gang leader who Holland leaked information to was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in March.

