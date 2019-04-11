



Baltimore area Chick-fil-A restaurants are teaming up with Casey Cares to collect pajamas for critical ill children on April 16.

All 41 Chick-fil-A locations in Baltimore will be participating in the third Biggest Pajama Part.

From open until close, any guest who donates a new pair of pajamas well receive a digital offer card for a free Chick-fil-A breakfast entree — either the Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit or the Chick-fil-A 4 count Chick-n-Minis — at participating restaurants.

Casey Cares provided nearly 13,000 new pairs of pajamas to critically ill children in 2017. The goal is to collect more than 17,000 pairs of pajamas this year.

Limit one digital offer card per guest while supplies last.

No food purchase is necessary and the giveaway is only valid inside the restaurant, not in the drive-thru.

