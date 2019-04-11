



Wawa celebrated it’s 55th anniversary by giving away free coffee for all its customers.

Any sized coffee was completely free of charge all day on Thursday April 11. The chain said it expects to give away more than two million free cups of coffee to customers across the country.

We see ☕️ in your future! Tomorrow is #WawaDay. Join us tomorrow, 4/11, for FREE Any Size Coffee! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uVPrNlWi2l — Wawa (@Wawa) April 10, 2019

The promotion is available at any Wawa store. Click here to find a location near you.

