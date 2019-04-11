  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown University students are considering a fee benefiting the descendants of enslaved people sold to pay off the school’s debts, an effort that would create one of the first reparations funds at a major U.S. institution.

News outlets report undergraduate students will vote Thursday on a “Reconciliation Contribution” in the form of a $27.20-per-semester fee. The fund would go toward projects in underprivileged communities where some descendants live, like Maringouin, Louisiana.

The student-led proposal is aimed at atoning for the 1838 sale of 272 slaves, organized by two Jesuits to keep the university afloat. Georgetown has memorialized those sold and now offers preference in admissions to their descendants, but has yet to offer financial reparations.

The referendum is non-binding. University officials haven’t indicated how they would respond if it passes.

  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 11, 2019 at 8:03 am

    What about our boys on the Batan Death March? The Japs never gave them a dime. What about Andersonville? Give me a break. Some of the biggest slave owners were men of color. Dumb leftwing at it again……..

