



Shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning, two people reported being robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of Guilford Ave. and 32nd Street, an example of why Johns Hopkins wants its own police force.

But regardless of crime, protests continue against the formation of a Johns Hopkins police force.

Gaby Nair, who lives near the medical school, joined last night’s protest.

“We’re here demonstrating that we have a different concept of safety than the institution and the powerful,” she said.

Students and community members have started a petition to put the JHU police department plan on the November 2020 ballot for voters to decide.

State Senator Jill Carter, who voted against the bill, joined the protest on Wednesday night at the Homewood Campus in support of the referendum.

“We need sign up and we need soldiers on the ground to make that happen because it is possible,” Carter said. “It’s not going to be easy but it is possible. We cannot let it end by just being the voice of opposition. We have to be the victors in this.”

Last week, demonstrators marched from Wyman Park to the Homewood Campus in objection to both the police force and Hopkins’ contracts with ICE.

JHU student Evan Drucker was among them.

“We know that the legislative fight seems to be over in Annapolis, but the fight against Hopkins private police isn’t over,” he said.

Johns Hopkins protest policy states values students who engage in peaceful and productive civic engagement.

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to sign the bill.

