



A preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer ran a red light which caused a deadly car crash in Prince George’s County on Wednesday.

One Dead After School Bus, Tractor Trailer Crash In Prince George’s County

Police said the crash happened around 6:13 a.m. at Branch Ave. and Surrats Road in Clinton.

Nine victims were evaluated by Prince George’s County Fire Department Medics. Six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while two people declined to go.

Police said the tractor-trailer, a school bus and five other vehicles collided in the crash.

The driver of a car trapped between the bus and truck, 32-year-old Shamika Brown, was killed.

