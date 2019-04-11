Filed Under:Baltimore News, Chris Davis, Khris Davis, Orioles, Ryan Mayer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been another rough start to the season for Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, whose record hitless streak has been well documented nationwide to this point in the season. The struggles, however, have been made even more stark by the irony of the Oakland Athletics’ designated hitter, Khris Davis, who mashed two home runs in front of the Camden Yards faithful on Wednesday night and then did it again on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, after three more hitless at bats on Thursday against the A’s, Davis has now extended his streak to 53 consecutive at bats without a base knock of any kind. On the season, the 31-year-old Davis is hitting .254 with seven home runs and 14 RBI.

As for the power-hitting Khris Davis, he’s racked up 7 RBI in the back-to-back pounding of O’s pitching.

It’s a rich bit of irony that a player with the same name and same nickname (albeit with a KH, as in Khrush) is providing fireworks in front of Orioles fans the way that their once-feared Chris Davis did years ago.

