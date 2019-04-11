  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 43-year-old man is charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man in Baltimore last month.

On March 27, at around 2:50 p.m., 39-year-old Tyree Lee of the 3800 block of Dolfield Avenue was walking through the 4600 block of Wellington Avenue when he was approached and immediately fired upon by Lorenzo Thomas.

Courtesy: BPD

Thomas chased Lee into the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue where he fatally shot Lee.

Thomas was identified as the suspect and was arrested on April 10 in the 4400 block of Garrison Boulevard without incident.

Thomas has been taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

