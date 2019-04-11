



Welcome Bud and Davis! Two new male cheetahs have moved into the Maryland Zoo.

Brothers Bud and Davis arrived in March from the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari in Ashland, Nebraska.

The four-year-old duo have checked in to the African Journey area of the Zoo.

Cheetah Brothers Credit: Maryland Zoo

Cheetah, the world’s fastest land mammal, are also the most endangered cat in Africa, Maryland Zoo said.

Historically native to Africa and Asia from South Africa to India, cheetah can now only be found in parts of eastern, central and southwestern Africa, as well as a small portion of Iran.

Cheetahs are facing extinction due to habitat loss, the illegal wildlife trade and human-wildlife conflict.

