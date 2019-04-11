  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is scheduled to join Nevada Rep. Susie Lee to call for passage of a bill to promote public education funding.

They’ve scheduled a news conference on Thursday with the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and other groups in Washington.

They’re calling for passage of the Keep Our PACT Act. It calls for the full funding of federal obligations of Title I and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Van Hollen’s bill and Lee’s measure come after statewide educator walkouts in some states in a call for more public school funding.

