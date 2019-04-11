



The Maryland Judiciary is warning the public about a new telephone scam that appears to originate from the Baltimore County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

The callers use a scam known as “caller ID spoofing” in which the scammers deliberately falsify the information sent to caller ID displays to hide their identity.

When the recipient answers the phone, the callers demand payment for various court-related items.

The Maryland Judiciary said that these phone calls are a scam, and recipients should not provide any payment or personal information.

They also said neither the Clerk’s office or the courts make phone calls asking for payment or personal information over the phone or email.

