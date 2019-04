Thousands of people showed up to Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Thursday to honor rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle was shot and killed in front of the clothing store he owned in the South Los Angeles community.

Nipsey Hussle Funeral Procession Winds Through LA Following Memorial At Staples Center

Rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Stevie Wonder were among those who took the stage at the memorial.

