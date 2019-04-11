



An Owings Mills library is giving away anything between prom dresses, accessories and shoes to ties and suits for teens to have something special to wear at their proms this spring.

The items will be given away at the library this Saturday, and high school students are invited to benefit from the giveaway featuring new and gently used gowns, formal shirts, pants, shoes and jewelry.

As of Thursday, the libary had collected 932 prom dresses, sizes 0 to 20+, 200+ suits, 200+ pairs of shoes and large amounts of accessories, including earrings, clutches, necklaces, wraps, ties and more.

Every attendee has the opportunity to choose a full outfit to look their best- free of charge.

The Owings Mills Branch Library, Metro Center at Owings Mills, will have the event open from 1 to 4 p.m.

