



Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Suitland, Md.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3200 block of Ryan Drive at around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 23-year-old Kevin Givens of SE Washignton, D.C., inside the car with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are actively working to identify suspect(s) and determine a motive for this shooting.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call our detectives at 301-772-4925. Please refer to case 19-0021122.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

