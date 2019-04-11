



Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting on Pelham Ave. that left two men hospitalized on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Pelham Ave. around 7:14 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Moments later, a second victim walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

The 30-year-old man told police he was shot on Pelham Ave.

Citywide Shooting Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

