COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in College Park Thursday morning.

The shooting was in the 4700 block of Cherry Hill Road in a Home Depot parking lot.

No other details are available at this time.

College Park is where University of Maryland is located, however this shooting is not on campus.

