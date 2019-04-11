



Prince George’s County Police is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in College Park Thursday morning.

The shooting was in the 4700 block of Cherry Hill Road in a Home Depot parking lot.

PIO on scene of departmental shooting in 4700 block of Cherry Hill Rd in College Park. Details to be released as soon as they are confirmed. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 11, 2019

No other details are available at this time.

College Park is where University of Maryland is located, however this shooting is not on campus.

