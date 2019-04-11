Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in College Park Thursday morning.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in College Park Thursday morning.
The shooting was in the 4700 block of Cherry Hill Road in a Home Depot parking lot.
No other details are available at this time.
College Park is where University of Maryland is located, however this shooting is not on campus.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook