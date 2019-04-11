Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2020 season.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2020 season.
Yanda has played his entire 12-year career in Baltimore. He has made the Pro Bowl seven of the last eight seasons.
According to Pro Football Focus, Yanda has not given up a sack since the 2015 season.
There was speculation that the veteran guard was going to retire this offseason.
Yanda has yet to comment on his future after 2020.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook