Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, marshal yanda, NFL, NFL Pro Bowl


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2020 season.

Yanda has played his entire 12-year career in Baltimore. He has made the Pro Bowl seven of the last eight seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, Yanda has not given up a sack since the 2015 season.

There was speculation that the veteran guard was going to retire this offseason.

Yanda has yet to comment on his future after 2020.

