



Until Tuesday, Baltimore was riding a ten-day murder-free streak.

That ended when a 42-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night and died Wednesday from her injuries.

Then, late Wednesday night, police raced to two crime scenes, with back-to-back shootings about five miles apart.

Three Killed In Two Shootings Within 10 Minutes Of Each Other Across Baltimore, Police Say

At the first crime scene near Bentalou and Ramsey just after 10:30 p.m., where they say officers found one man with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Then, at 10:41 p.m., came more gunfire, this time on North Chester Street, just off North Avenue. Three people were shot and while one survived, the other two died from their injuries.

The gunfire comes a week after Baltimore’s acting Mayor Jack Young promised to put the focus on fighting crime, despite the scandal surrounding City Hall.

Just hours before the shootings, the acting mayor attended a crime walk, and last week, he said his focus will stay on driving down crime- even while much of the city is focusing on the lingering question over who will lead Baltimore.

“That stop snitching mentality has to be gone, if we’re gonna cure this city and move forward, we have to make sure that we are engaged in our communities that we know our neighbors, knock on doors and find out who your neighbors are and work with our police department, all of our police are not corrupt,” Young said.

And with last night’s deadly shooting Baltimore is already at 75 murders for the year.

