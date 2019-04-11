



Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting during a break-in at a home in Riverdale on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the residence at around 5:30 p.m. after the homeowner had called and said that he had shot someone attempting to break into his home.

After the shooting, Victory Mbeng, 18, of the 5000 block of Harland Street in New Carrollton, reportedly ran from the scene.

Police were later called to Doctors Hospital in Laham after Mbeng was dropped off and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mbeng later died at the hospital as a result of his injury.

The break-in at the home was captured on surveillance footage. The preliminary investigation reveals that the home was targeted.

Detectives have spoken with the homeowner. He is not facing any charges at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook