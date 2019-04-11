



Here is a look at the forecast for the next few days: Tonight, plenty of clouds with a low of 48. Friday, variable clouds and much warmer with a high of 72.

Friday night, showers and some thundershowers around with a mild low of 60!

Saturday, warm and a shower is possible, high of 75.

On Sunday, Rain will develop later, and may be heavy at times into Monday morning. High of 76 on Sunday and 70 on Monday.

Clearing and cooler air on tap for Tuesday, with a high of 68.

Have a great weekend! Bob Turk

