BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two separate shootings in Baltimore killed three people, and injured another, late Wednesday night, police said.

At around 10:33 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of South Bentalou Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, he was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

A little over 10 minutes later, at 10:41 p.m., police on the other side of Baltimore were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Chester Street for a reported triple shooting.

Police discovered three shooting victims on location. A 21-year-old woman and an unidentified man died from their injuries.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Homicide detectives responded to the locations and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 11, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Here I’ll fix the headline for you… Baltimore City under siege, from rampant democratic corruption at city hall to violent crimes, hoodrats with guns and out of control murders. police commissioner really has a handle on it. So much for all that Texas experience on fighting crime. At least he got one HUGE salary out of it for his trouble…EVERYDAY there is a shooting or a murder in this PIT of corruption and violence in Baltimore City!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 11, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Gov. Hogan please step in and do something to help Baltimore City and it’s citizens?? The democrats running this city have destroyed it totally with it’s corruption, lack of ability to lead in any positive way and loss of lawful control to protect us. You would have to agree it’s a CITY UNDER SIEGE!!! PLEASE HELP! Sincerely a law biding tax paying citizen…

    Reply

