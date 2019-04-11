



Two separate shootings in Baltimore killed three people, and injured another, late Wednesday night, police said.

At around 10:33 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of South Bentalou Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, he was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

A little over 10 minutes later, at 10:41 p.m., police on the other side of Baltimore were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Chester Street for a reported triple shooting.

Police discovered three shooting victims on location. A 21-year-old woman and an unidentified man died from their injuries.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Homicide detectives responded to the locations and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

