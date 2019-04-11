



A woman was hit by a car and killed Friday on I-70 in Howard County.

Police said they responded to the area of the Howard County/Carroll County line in Mount Airy around 6:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was traveling east when her Volvo crashed into the guard wires in the median. It’s currently unclear why the car crashed. She then got out of the car on the passenger side and was attempting to cross the interstate when she was struck.

The other driver remained at the scene until police arrived.

Officials did not release the identity of the victim, but said the investigation is ongoing.

