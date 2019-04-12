



Police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Matthew Cesarini in a hotel in the LaVale area Thursday.

Officials said police were investigating reported sales of illegal substances from the room at the time. They received a search and seizure warrant and found 1,632 grams of suspected marijuana.

The items included marijuana plant material, edible marijuana infused food products and marijuana infused oils.

Through additional evidence and interviews, authorities concluded the items were being sold, manufactured and distributed by Cesarini.

Cesarini was charged with possession of marijuana over 10 gm, possession of controlled paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 CDS and CDS maintain common nuisance.

He was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center to await an initial appearance before a judicial officer.

