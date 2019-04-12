  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegany County Sheriff's Office, Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute


LaVALE, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Matthew Cesarini in a hotel in the LaVale area Thursday.

Officials said police were investigating reported sales of illegal substances from the room at the time. They received a search and seizure warrant and found 1,632 grams of suspected marijuana.

The items included marijuana plant material, edible marijuana infused food products and marijuana infused oils.

Courtesy Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

Through additional evidence and interviews, authorities concluded the items were being sold, manufactured and distributed by Cesarini.

Cesarini was charged with possession of marijuana over 10 gm, possession of controlled paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 CDS and CDS maintain common nuisance.

He was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center to await an initial appearance before a judicial officer.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 12, 2019 at 8:43 am

    Thank goodness this arrest did not happen in Baltimore city MOSBY would be turning a blind eye to it!!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 12, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Cases like this MOSBY does not want to be bothered…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s