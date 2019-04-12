



A 25-year-old Landover man was arrested in a burglary and sex assault Sunday in Prince George’s County County.

Prince George’s County Police officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Meadow Trail Lane at 6 a.m.

Officers learned a suspect broke into a home and inappropriately touched a person before fleeing. The victim and suspect did not know each other.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Leslie Williams.

Williams, of the 3500 block of 65th Avenue, was charged with first and third degree burglary and fourth degree sexual offense.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 19-0020365.

