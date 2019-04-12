BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — If you love live music, there’s no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Baltimore. From a pumped-up party to an evening of Disney classics, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Rally in the Alley
Get ready to party. Saturday, Captain Morgan presents Rally in the Alley. The outdoor music festival features music provided by multiple DJs. The price of admission includes five drink tickets good for Miller/Coors Light, Angry Orchard beverages and cocktails featuring premium brands like Jack Daniels, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Loco Nut, plus a food voucher redeemable for a cheeseburger or two hot dogs.
When: Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Place.
Admission: $40-$60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
AP.Chemistry
On Sunday, enjoy a performance by 25-year-old musician, producer and artist, Alex Parchment. He currently performs with the Alex Parchment Quintet, a traditional jazz ensemble and AP.Chemistry, “a musical experiment fusing soul, funk, hip hop, R&B and jazz to form a unique but energetic sound,” according to the event’s promoter.
When: Sunday, April 14, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Hotel RL Baltimore Inner Harbor, 207 E. Redwood St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘Disney Soul II Soul Sunday
Finally, Dsiney lovers age 13 and up can take in a performance of Disney favorites at the Howard & Mulberry Performance Center. Soul II Soul Sundays is hosted every second Sunday by recording artist Therron Fowler.
When: Sunday, April 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Howard & Mulberry Performance Center, 401 N. Howard St.
Admission: $15-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.