BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It seems that Baltimore is tired.

According to a new study, Baltimore was named the second most sleep-deprived large city in the United States.

Coming in at No. 1 was Detroit, Michigan.

The Center for Disease Control suggests that adults get at least seven hours of sleep per night, but on average, less than half of Baltimore residents have that luxury.

The CDC said that not getting enough sleep can lead to poor physical and mental health.

