



The newest members of the Baltimore Police Department graduated on Friday. The graduation followed a recent surge of violence in the city.

The Baltimore Police Department graduated 29 officers, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison had a message for the new officers.

“When it comes to community, it’s never us against them because we are part of the community we serve,” Harrison said. “So while at times the public might take things personally, you should not.”

A 10-day streak of no murders ended this week with a string of shootings.

Deadly Shootings This Week End Murder-Free Streak In Baltimore

“Residents will look to you for safety, support and service,” Acting Mayor Jack Young said. “At this time now, more than any, your roles are vital to the city.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the recent violence, saying, “Baltimore’s City Hall needs stability in order to tackle the problem.”

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this,” Hogan said. “Having the lack of leadership in the city doesn’t help the situation at all. I’m happy we do have a police commissioner in place.”

Harrison said he is optimistic that these new officers will be part of a new future of Baltimore City policing.

“I envision a day not too far away where we will be the policing leaders in this country,” Harrison said. “Technology, transparency, ability, community engagement, best practices, innovation and reform.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook