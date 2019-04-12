



The Great Baltimore Committee’s Board of Directors called for the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh Friday.

“The Board acknowledges Mayor Pugh’s current leave of absence for health reasons and expressed its best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery,” the GBC board said in a statement. “After considerable discussion and thought, the Board determined that Mayor Pugh no longer possesses the public trust or moral authority to lead the city due to concerns regarding the activities that have come to light while she served as a State Senator and as Mayor of the city.”

Pugh has been under fire since an investigation revealed she had received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sales of the “Healthy Holly” children’s book series, while she was in office.

“This was a difficult decision requiring a great deal of thought, but the GBC believes the Mayor can no longer provide the leadership and effective government that Baltimore needs and deserves at this time,” said Donald C. Fry, President and CEO of the GBC. “The GBC Board determined that it is necessary for Mayor Pugh to resign so the city can move on, heal and leverage the many positive assets it has going for it.”

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more on this story.

