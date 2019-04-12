BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Great Baltimore Committee’s Board of Directors called for the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh Friday.
“The Board acknowledges Mayor Pugh’s current leave of absence for health reasons and expressed its best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery,” the GBC board said in a statement. “After considerable discussion and thought, the Board determined that Mayor Pugh no longer possesses the public trust or moral authority to lead the city due to concerns regarding the activities that have come to light while she served as a State Senator and as Mayor of the city.”
Pugh has been under fire since an investigation revealed she had received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sales of the “Healthy Holly” children’s book series, while she was in office.
“This was a difficult decision requiring a great deal of thought, but the GBC believes the Mayor can no longer provide the leadership and effective government that Baltimore needs and deserves at this time,” said Donald C. Fry, President and CEO of the GBC. “The GBC Board determined that it is necessary for Mayor Pugh to resign so the city can move on, heal and leverage the many positive assets it has going for it.”
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more on this story.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Thank you for caring and doing what is best for Baltimore and it’s citizens!
That is it then. The OWNERS of the CITY/City Hall just made it official. See ya Pugh. Don’t worry Hon. They’ll give you a Golden Parachute, make you ahead of something for six figures a year. Wonder what puppet they’ll parade in front of us next? One thing is for sure. It will be a Democrat and will be already OWNED. Stay tuned for status quo, same old same old, good ole’ boy puppet. Remember when they use to call themselves the Greater Baltimore Business Committee. They stopped that after Dixon. Same OWNERS different name.