



An 18-year-old Cambridge man was arrested after Dorchester County Sheriff’s detectives seized 71 edible cereal bars from his apartment on April 3.

Tyonbrae McKnight, 18, of Cambridge, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana over 10 grams and possession of paraphernalia.

Detectives received a tip regarding the possible sale of cereal bars mixed with marijuana being offered in and around the Cambridge-South Dorchester High School.

The investigation led to the seizure of the 71 cereal bars at his apartment on Peachblossom Ave.

Police said that no drugs were found on school property.

McKnight is currently being held without bond.

