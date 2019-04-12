



The Harford County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in two separate thefts at a Home Depot in Edgewood.

At around 2:40 p.m. on April 2 at the Home Depot in the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, two men walked into the store and stole various items before fleeing.

Deputies said that the two suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door Sedan with Pennsylvania license plates.

About half an hour later, a separate suspect was caught on video surveillance footage shoplifting.

Deputies were informed that an unknown female had entered the store, stole a generator and fled.

The suspect fled driving a black hatchback-style vehicle.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

