



Maryland health officials are racing against the wave of measles cases that have spread across the country and into the state.

Last week, the state confirmed that there was one case of the measles in Pikesville.

With spiking concerns over the national outbreak of measles cases, the health department began vaccinating on Friday.

Behind the glass doors of a synagogue in north Baltimore, wait times to get vaccinated stretched from minutes into hours.

“I just waited for two hours in line,” Chaya Gurary, of Baltimore, said.

The Baltimore City Health Department and Baltimore Jewish Council organized the clinic.

A week after the state confirmed the case of measles in Pikesville, they’ve been putting out warnings to patients who visited a medical office on Old Court Road on April 2 where people may have been exposed.

“The Health Department has been working really closely with our hospital partners in the community to provide awareness about measles and about the importance of getting vaccinated,” Jennifer Martin, of the Baltimore County Health Department, said.

The confirmed case locally prompted all LifeBridge Hospitals to temporarily ban children under 14, an age group that is at a high-risk for developing measles.

Symptoms of measles don’t present until two weeks after exposure. At this point, it is a waiting game to see if others have caught the highly contagious virus.

Health officials said that they may host another clinic, but that has yet to be determined.

