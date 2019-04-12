  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PM2019 Masters Tournament Highlights
    11:50 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:52 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Best Indian Food In Baltimore, Indian Food


BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking for a delicious Indian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Darbar

PHOTO: JAMIE H./YELP

Topping the list is Darbar. Located at 1911 Aliceanna St. in Fells Point, the Indian spot is the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.

2. Indigma

PHOTO: INDIGMA/YELP

Next up is Midtown’s Indigma, situated at 900 Cathedral St. With four stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp, the Indian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nepal House

PHOTO: LILY C./YELP

Mount Vernon’s Nepal House, located at 920 N. Charles St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Himalayan/Nepalese, Indian and buffet spot 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews.

4. Himalayan Bistro

PHOTO: ALISON S./YELP

Himalayan Bistro, an Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese and buffet spot in Federal Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 170 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1030 Light St. to see for yourself.

Sponsored

Ready for warmer weather? Get prepped with these picnic essentials:

  • Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber’s 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling →
  • This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep ‘em cool. Wine time →
  • Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional “market basket” picnic tote that’s lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go →

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s