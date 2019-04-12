



It’s spring, but for some, winter is here as Game of Thrones fever is boiling over.

Ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated season premiere, Order & Chaos in Locust Point is transforming into the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

This weekend at Order & Chaos, you can get themed food and drinks.

That includes the new Valar Morghulis Mocha which features expresso, milk of your choice, mocha syrup and dragon art on top.

Order & Chaos also hung house flags and will be playing music from the show all weekend.

