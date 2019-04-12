Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Game of Thrones, Local TV, Order & Chaos, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s spring, but for some, winter is here as Game of Thrones fever is boiling over.

Ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated season premiere, Order & Chaos in Locust Point is transforming into the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

This weekend at Order & Chaos, you can get themed food and drinks.

That includes the new Valar Morghulis Mocha which features expresso, milk of your choice, mocha syrup and dragon art on top.

Order & Chaos also hung house flags and will be playing music from the show all weekend.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Not locust point. It’s part of federal hill. Locust point start at lawrence st. points east

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s