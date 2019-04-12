



Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Maryland Friday evening.

Thunderstorms are expected late evening and into the early nighttime hours.

Frederick and Washington counties have a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms, while Western Maryland could see a greater risk.

Thunderstorms are expected late evening and into the early nighttime hours. There is a #marginal risk of severe storms in Frederick and Washington counties…with a #slightly greater risk in far western Maryland. Severe storms can produce damaging winds, hail & strong downpours.

Severe storms can produce damaging winds, hail and strong downpours.

More clouds than sun today, but at least the temperatures are above normal. Dress for a high near 72°. There is a chance for showers and a t-storm late in the evening.

