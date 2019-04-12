  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Severe Thunderstorms, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Maryland Friday evening.

Thunderstorms are expected late evening and into the early nighttime hours.

Frederick and Washington counties have a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms, while Western Maryland could see a greater risk.

Severe storms can produce damaging winds, hail and strong downpours.

