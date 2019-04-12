



Commuters who regular take I-895 beware — the northbound bore of the Harbor Tunnel is closed starting April 12.

The bore will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday for 60 days as a part of a rehabilitation project.

Traffic will be in two-way operation on the southbound tunnel.

60-DAY closure of I-895 northbound Harbor Tunnel goes into effect TONIGHT at 10pm. Two-way traffic (one lane in each direction) in southbound tunnel. Expect delays, stay in your lane and obey speed limits. Use I-95 or I-695 as alt routes. Details https://t.co/Oeq9kuc3p5 #895bmore pic.twitter.com/oKFkRr1u6h — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 12, 2019

This road work could cause major delays during rush hour and on weekends as people travel along the 95 corridor.

Commuters should use I-95 and I-695 as alternate routes.

“We ask our customers to be patient as we deliver this long-overdue project and remind motorists to drive safely through work zones,” MDTA officials said in a press release.

