BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters who regular take I-895 beware — the northbound bore of the Harbor Tunnel is closed starting April 12.
The bore will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday for 60 days as a part of a rehabilitation project.
Traffic will be in two-way operation on the southbound tunnel.
This road work could cause major delays during rush hour and on weekends as people travel along the 95 corridor.
Commuters should use I-95 and I-695 as alternate routes.
“We ask our customers to be patient as we deliver this long-overdue project and remind motorists to drive safely through work zones,” MDTA officials said in a press release.
