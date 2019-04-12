Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, Baltimore News, I-895, Local TV, MDTA, Roadwork, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters who regular take I-895 beware — the northbound bore of the Harbor Tunnel is closed starting April 12.

The bore will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday for 60 days as a part of a rehabilitation project.

Traffic will be in two-way operation on the southbound tunnel.

This road work could cause major delays during rush hour and on weekends as people travel along the 95 corridor.

Commuters should use I-95 and I-695 as alternate routes.

“We ask our customers to be patient as we deliver this long-overdue project and remind motorists to drive safely through work zones,” MDTA officials said in a press release.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s