By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is a look at the weekend! Saturday will feature clouds and even some showers well south and east of central Maryland, but some sun to the north and west.

Highs in the low to mid-70’s for Saturday!

Sunday will have warm air with a high of 77! A chance of more rain and storms at night, which may be heavy in places.

Cooler and drier air will come our on Monday!

Enjoy! Bob Turk

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s