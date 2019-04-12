



Here is a look at the weekend! Saturday will feature clouds and even some showers well south and east of central Maryland, but some sun to the north and west.

Highs in the low to mid-70’s for Saturday!

Sunday will have warm air with a high of 77! A chance of more rain and storms at night, which may be heavy in places.

Cooler and drier air will come our on Monday!

Enjoy! Bob Turk

