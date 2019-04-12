



A senior White House official tells CBS News that the Trump administration had “floated” a proposal to release immigrant detainees into so-called “sanctuary cities” as the White House eyes stronger and a more hard-lined approach to immigration policies. The Washington Post first reported that officials had proposed transporting migrants to sanctuary cities at least twice in the last six months alone — both taking place at a time when the administration was pressed on its immigration standpoints.

The official confirmed to CBS News on Friday, “This was just a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion.” Revelations of the proposal come as the Trump administration is looking to implement even more aggressive immigration policies after replacing top leaders at the Department of Homeland Security, including former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Read more at cbsnews.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook