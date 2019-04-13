



Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis’ historic streak is finally behind him. The struggling slugger smacked a two-RBI single off of Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game at Fenway Park, ending a brutal string of 54 hitless at-bats that stretched back to September 14th of last season.

Players in the Orioles dugout gave Davis a rousing ovation after the hit as he stood smiling on first base, and the Boston crowd also gave him a warm reception. To celebrate the moment himself, he even asked to keep the baseball.

🍻 Cheers, #Baltimore! Chris Davis knocks a 2-run single in the 1st. 💪 pic.twitter.com/E9emfDa6B5 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 13, 2019

Davis had surpassed the record held by former Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Eugenio Velez (46 ABs) set back in 2011.

It isn’t all sunshine for Davis quite yet though as he now must work to get on base with his bat more frequently, particularly if he wants to win back the support of frustrated Orioles fans.

The good news for fans is a bar in downtown Baltimore is now offering free drinks in celebration of the streak being over. Enjoy responsibly.