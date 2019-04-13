Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chris Davis finally broke his 0-54 hitless streak with a two-run single in Baltimore’s 9-5 win over Boston on Saturday.
Now, you can celebrate.
Power Plant Live! will be giving away 1,000 Smirnoff Orange Crushes on Friday, April 19, to celebrate Davis getting out of his funk.
Davis’ hit, and the free crushes, has Baltimore buzzing.
The Orioles continue their three-game series with the Red Sox on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
