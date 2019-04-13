



Chris Davis finally broke his 0-54 hitless streak with a two-run single in Baltimore’s 9-5 win over Boston on Saturday.

Now, you can celebrate.

Power Plant Live! will be giving away 1,000 Smirnoff Orange Crushes on Friday, April 19, to celebrate Davis getting out of his funk.

It's been a crushless season & we are over the wait! We want our Crush Davis back! When he breaks his hitless streak we will be ready to celebrate! We will give away 1,000 Smirnoff Orange Crushes on the Friday after his first hit & 1,500 crushes if it's a home run! #Ibackthebirds pic.twitter.com/ZKma0hQnTs — POWER PLANT LIVE (@POWERPLANTLIVE) April 9, 2019

Davis’ hit, and the free crushes, has Baltimore buzzing.

The Orioles continue their three-game series with the Red Sox on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

