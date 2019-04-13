



Health officials are issuing a warning to the public of a possible hepatitis A exposure at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Middletown.

According to The Division of Public Health, the location at 540 W. Main St. may have exposed employees and patrons to the virus between March 31 and April 10.

Anyone who dined at this chain between those dates is encouraged to contact their health care provider.

