  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buffalo Wild Wings, hepititus A, Local TV, Talkers


DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Health officials are issuing a warning to the public of a possible hepatitis A exposure at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Middletown.

According to The Division of Public Health, the location at 540 W. Main St. may have exposed employees and patrons to the virus between March 31 and April 10.

Anyone who dined at this chain between those dates is encouraged to contact their health care provider.

To read the rest of this story, visit philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s