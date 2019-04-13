



– Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of North Paca Street that left one person injured Friday night.

Officers say they arrived to the scene around 9:21 p.m. When they got there they located a shooting scene, but no victim.

Moments later, officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

The victim told police they were shot on Paca Street and driven to the hospital by a good samaritan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook