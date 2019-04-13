  • WJZ 13On Air

HAVRE DE GRACE


HAVRE DE GRACE –  Firefighters and EMS workers with the Susquehanna Hose Company are assisting with a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on the Tydings Bridge in Havre De Grace.

Officials report the nine car crash has northbound I-95 backed up for a 4.5 mile radius as crews work to clear the scene of the crash. The Maryland Transportation Authority says traffic is now getting by in the right lane but the center and left lanes remain blocked.

Crews are urging drivers to expect overflow traffic delays on Route 155 and Pulaski Highway due to the crash.

 

