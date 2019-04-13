  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials responded to a vehicle that caught fire on the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all traffic was being held westbound with a 2.5-mile delay around 2:45 p.m.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all traffic was released around 3:20 p.m. but there is still a 2.5-mile backup.

