



Officials responded to a vehicle that caught fire on the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all traffic was being held westbound with a 2.5-mile delay around 2:45 p.m.

US 50/301 Bay Bridge – all traffic held westbound for vehicle fire #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/ozpVJWXAdS — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 13, 2019

The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all traffic was released around 3:20 p.m. but there is still a 2.5-mile backup.

TRAFFIC RELEASED US 50/301 Bay Bridge – all traffic remains held westbound for vehicle fire; delays 2.5 miles #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 13, 2019

