ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials responded to a vehicle that caught fire on the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all traffic was being held westbound with a 2.5-mile delay around 2:45 p.m.
The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all traffic was released around 3:20 p.m. but there is still a 2.5-mile backup.
