BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Jockey Club has scheduled a news conference on Monday to announce that the 125-year-old northernmost section of seating will not be accessible to fans for the 2019 Preakness Stakes.

According to our media partners, The Baltimore Sun, the section of seating is being shut down after an engineering firm determined that it is no longer accessible to sustain the level of load-bearing weight.

This section of seating represents almost 47 percent of the 14,000 seats in Pimlico’s traditional structures.

