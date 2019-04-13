



Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 11:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Myrtle Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a victim, a 19-year-old man, shot in the home. The victim later identified as the suspect in the incident was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Police say two 20-year-old men walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs. Police confirm the two men were also shot inside the home.

Preliminary investigations reveal the incident occurred as a result of an argument between the three men. Police say they recovered two handguns from the home.

At this time it is unclear when the suspect was shot but officers say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

