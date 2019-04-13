  • WJZ 13On Air

By Kelsey Kushner
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center honored Maryland Emergency Medical Service System workers on Saturday night at its annual fundraiser.

Over 1,000 people were at the event to honor those workers who risk their lives to save patients every day.

This was the 30th annual fundraiser.

The event brought together thousands of doctors, firefighters and medical personnel to raise money for the R. Cowley Shock Trauma Center Director’s Nursing Fund.

The Director’s Nursing Fund helps advance the practices and sciences of trauma nursing.

Dallas Vaugh, a teenager who survived a car crash in Baltimore, said that he survived because of the care that he received at Shock Trauma.

“Not only did they help me, but they also helped my family,” Vaughn said. “They gave my dad the right information to show him what he should do and what not to do. I just want to say thank you. I am beyond thankful for you guys and I love you all.”

The fundraiser is expected to raise thousands of dollars for the Nurse’s Fund.

Kelsey Kushner

