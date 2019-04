What’s better than Sunday at The Masters? How about free beer?

Natural Light is giving away free beer for a year for every birdie during Sunday’s final round.

Every birdie on Sunday = free beer for a year. To celebrate our 1-stroke win vs. Miller Lite, we’re giving away free beer for a year for every birdie on Sunday. Tweet #BirdieLight #Sweepstakes on Sunday for a chance to win pic.twitter.com/ZHG6Z0BcIC — Natural Light (@naturallight) April 9, 2019

To read the rest of this story, visit philadelphia.cbs.local

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook