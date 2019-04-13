Your guide to the 4 top spots in Baltimore’s Seton Hill neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Seton Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Trinacria Foods
Topping the list is deli and Italian spot Trinacria Foods, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 406 N. Paca St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Land Of Kush
Next up is vegan, vegetarian and soul food spot The Land of Kush, situated at 840 N. Eutaw St. With four stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
3. Xtract Juice Bar
Xtract Juice Bar, a spot to score juice and smoothies and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 844 N. Eutaw St., four stars out of 19 reviews.
4. Culture Caribbean Cuisine
Culture Caribbean Cuisine, a Caribbean spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 512 Pennsylvania Ave. to see for yourself.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.