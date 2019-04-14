



The Baltimore Jewish Council hosted a vigil on Sunday, condemning violence and joining together to spread unity.

At the Lloyd Street Synagogue were community activists who want safer streets for the next generation.

“I have kids,” one attendee said. “I have nieces and nephews who I love. My primary focus is truly to ensure that they have a future.”

Also in attendance at the vigil was a Major in the Baltimore Police Department and Acting Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young.

Young addressed concerns of crime in the city.

“Police can’t be everywhere,” Young said. “It’s a people problem. People are going to have to step up to the plate. Parents are going to have to start talking to their children and let them know there is a better way.”

While the event served as a remembrance for victims of violence, there was also a message about the rise in hate crimes.

Senator Ben Cardin urged the audience to speak up if they know something is wrong.

“Ellie Wazel said that if you can’t be silent, neutrality helps the oppressor, not the victim, the silence helps the tormentor, not the tormented,” Cardin said. “You’ve got to be active.”

Organizers hope that everyone who was present will make it their duty to spread the message of peace.

